Callbridge.com

Collaborate even more seamlessly with the Callbridge app on Slack. Start a conference call or online meeting with video and instant screen sharing by using the "/callbridge" or "/meet" slash commands in your Slack conversations.You won’t miss a thing with a post-meeting public link that provides access to conference details and a brief summary for everyone involved. Download today!NOTE: To complete the install you must be an admin on both Callbridge and Slack. You must also have an active Callbridge subscription to Free Trial, Standard, Deluxe, Enterprise or a Custom Plan.
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