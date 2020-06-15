Règle de conservation des données
We will retain your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
We will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.
You may, at any point, contact us at contact@runalloy.com to request prompt removal of your data and to deactivate your account.
You may view additional information regarding our practices at: https://runalloy.com/privacy
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We may archive your data in a secure and encrypted state while your account is inactive. You may, at any point, request that we delete your account by contacting us at contact@runalloy.com.
You may view additional information regarding our practices at: https://runalloy.com/privacy and our terms at: https://runalloy.com/terms
Règle de stockage des données
We do not sell your personal information or data.
We do not request data beyond what is needed to perform specific workflow integrations and only transfer data as necessary when you allow it. You may, at any time, disable our integration or contact us to request a deletion or removal of your account.
Alloy staff, employees, or affiliate persons do not read or intercept your data in any way. All data on our platform is securely stored using AES256 bit encryption. We take privacy and the integrity of your data very seriously.
All network requests are served over HTTPS encryption. Should you have any questions, please contact us at contact@runalloy.com.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no