Règle de conservation des données
Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.
Règle de stockage des données
The data that Evergreen collects from data subjects is not transferred to, or stored at, a destination outside the European Economic Area (“EEA”). Evergreen may use external data processors and in order to facilitate the processing of personal data, some of the personal data processed by Stonks may be physically located on third-party servers or devices located within the EEA.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Hosted on cloud database with MongoDB Atlas
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
MongoDB Atlas
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no