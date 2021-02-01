Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.

Règle de stockage des données The data that Evergreen collects from data subjects is not transferred to, or stored at, a destination outside the European Economic Area (“EEA”). Evergreen may use external data processors and in order to facilitate the processing of personal data, some of the personal data processed by Stonks may be physically located on third-party servers or devices located within the EEA.

Site(s) de centre de données Allemagne

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Hosted on cloud database with MongoDB Atlas

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données MongoDB Atlas

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://www.evergreen.so/privacy-policy