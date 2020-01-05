The @StanLeeBot scours the Marvel and DC Comics website to find information that you're looking for and can do some other helpful functions.
To learn more about anything Marvel or DC Comics related, use the slash commands /marvel and /dc.
Here are some examples:
- /marvel Ironman
- /marvel Infinity Stones
- /dc Batman
- /dc Justice League Movie
For help or support, use the slash command /stanlee with "help" or "support".
The @StanLeeBot can also shorten long urls into a https://mrvl.co/
short url. You can use the command /mrvlco. The format for the /mrvlco commands is as follows /mrvlco LongUrl YourEmailAddress.
@StanLeeBot asks for your email so that if you want to keep track of your short urls or view stats, you can log into the URL Shortening Service provided by https://babou.io
. Don't worry, we won't email you or sell your email address to any third party. Your email address is to strictly create or update an account with https://babou.io
(which is also developed by the same team that build @StanLeeBot).