Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données After collections of Customer Data , basically, we just retain information derived from them for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purposes described above, excluding anonymized and aggregated data, which cannot be identifiable. However, still, in order to comply with our obligations under applicable law, collect fees owed, resolve disputes, enforce our legal rights, and to undertake any investigations necessitated by the foregoing, some of Customer Data may be retained in our systems even after our retention periods.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données After collections of Customer Data , basically, we just remove information derived from them for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purposes described above, excluding anonymized and aggregated data, which cannot be identifiable. However, still, in order to comply with our obligations under applicable law, collect fees owed, resolve disputes, enforce our legal rights, and to undertake any investigations necessitated by the foregoing, some of Customer Data may be removed in our systems even after our removal periods.

Règle de stockage des données After collections of Customer Data , basically, we just store information derived from them for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purposes described above, excluding anonymized and aggregated data, which cannot be identifiable. However, still, in order to comply with our obligations under applicable law, collect fees owed, resolve disputes, enforce our legal rights, and to undertake any investigations necessitated by the foregoing, some of Customer Data may be stored in our systems even after our storage periods.

Site(s) de centre de données Japon

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no