Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Security of your data and your privacy is a business priority for Teamble. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers have the option to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to privacy@teamble.com. Enterprise customers are also able to set a custom data retention policy through a custom admin dashboard. Please contact us at contact@teamble.com for signing up for an Enterprise plan with a custom data retention and privacy policy.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Teamble provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to privacy@teamble.com. Enterprise customers are also able to set a custom data retention policy through a custom admin dashboard. Please contact us at contact@teamble.com for signing up for an Enterprise plan with a custom data retention and privacy policy.

Règle de stockage des données All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. We only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Data is hosted on the encrypted databases of Amazon Web Services Cloud. We adhere to the best practices for persisting and encrypting data, and to that end, all data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. We also offer following hosting options for Enterprise customers: (1) Single Tenancy; (2) Private Cloud Hosting; (3) A separate encryption key; (4) Bring your own keys with AWS KMS. Please contact us at contact@teamble.com for more information about Enterprise plan custom hosting services.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Amazon Web Services Inc.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes