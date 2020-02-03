OneDesk combines helpdesk and project management software into one app. Features include tickets, tasks, email integration, live chat, client portal, knowledge base, Gantt chart, time tracking & more. OneDesk works with Slack by allowing you to easily create new tasks and tickets inside OneDesk without leaving Slack. When the integration is enabled, you can use slash commands directly in your Slack channels to create OneDesk tickets and tasks. Then OneDesk's automation engine can take over and automatically assign, reply, notify and more, based on rules you define. OneDesk is a paid application, but an 14-day free trial is available so that you can try it out for yourself.