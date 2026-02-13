Your team made an important decision in Slack last week. But nobody can find it — it's buried 200 messages deep in a noisy channel. Sound familiar? Smithy keeps your Slack channels organized automatically — so your team spends less time scrolling and more time shipping. :thread: How it works

Smithy enforces threaded conversations in designated channels. When someone posts a message, Smithy automatically converts it into a thread — no reminders, no nagging, no behavior change required from your team. Start threads instantly — Use a simple /thread new command to create a discussion with a subject line, authored by you

Close threads with decisions — Mark any discussion as resolved with a clear decision message, so outcomes are visible at a glance

Auto-close inactive threads — Keep channels clean by automatically closing conversations that go quiet

Tag and track — Add tags to threads and use the Smithy dashboard to see trends across all your channels :bar_chart: Trusted by 400+ teams

Over 48,700 conversations organized and counting. Smithy was built by engineers at a fully remote, distributed company who got tired of losing decisions in noisy Slack channels. We built the tool we wished existed — and now your team can use it too. :lock: Privacy-first

Smithy only sees messages in channels it's been added to. We don't store general thread replies — only subjects and decisions. Your data is encrypted, and we're fully GDPR-compliant. No LLMs, no data selling, ever. :rocket: Get started in seconds

There's nothing to configure. Install Smithy, add it to a channel, and you're done. Start with our free plan (1 channel, up to 3 users) or try the full Professional plan free for 30 days.