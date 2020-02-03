Syncari provides a data automation platform for operations professionals to unify, clean, manage, and distribute trusted customer data across the enterprise. Syncari restores data trust with a powerful fusion of data management, workflow automation, and multi-directional sync. For more information, visit syncari.com.Use Syncari's Slack Integration to:1. Send messages within a pipeline based on data changes or process automations across the enterprise 2. Read users/channel data and incorporate that information into Syncari's unified data model NOTE: To user this plugin requires a paid Syncari subscription
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Syncari pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
See https://syncari.com/privacy-policy
Syncari complies with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework and the Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal information from European Union member countries and Switzerland transferred to the United States pursuant to Privacy Shield. Syncari has certified that it adheres to the Privacy Shield Principles with respect to such data. If there is any conflict between the policies in this privacy policy and data subject rights under the Privacy Shield Principles, the Privacy Shield Principles shall govern.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
See https://syncari.com/privacy-policy
We do not retain customer data after the contract ends. Our customers may request their data be deleted and we will execute the request within 90 days.
Règle de stockage des données
https://syncari.com/security-overview/
Syncari customers own their data. The data that customers put into our systems is theirs, and we do not scan it for advertisements nor sell it to third parties. We offer our customers a detailed data processing amendment that describes our commitment to protecting customer data. It states that Syncari will not process data for any purpose other than to fulfill our contractual obligations.
Syncari encrypts data at rest using the latest cryptographic algorithms.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
gcp
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
Email sent to privacy@syncari.com to remove data, we remove data from all of Syncari's storage. Transient data will expire automatically based on policiess
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
yes
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge l’authentification unique avec les fournisseurs suivants
Okta
Prend en charge le langage SAML
yes
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
info@syncari.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)