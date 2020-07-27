With the CoScreen Slack app you can type '/coscreen' in any Slack channel and click on 'Join' whenever you want to collaborate with each other (e.g. when a chat via Slack would just go on forever because someone is missing some context). You will be prompted to download the desktop app if not yet installed.CoScreen is a desktop app that enables multiple users to share application windows with each other at the same time. You can think of it as a shared desktop where any user can interact with any shared window as if it were their own via remote mouse and keyboard to allow them to collaborate like never before (they can even copy and paste code across windows of different users). More on https://coscreen.co.
CoScreen pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in our privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). No purpose in our notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than the period of time in which users have an account with us.
When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.
Read the full CoScreen privacy policy at https://app.termly.io/document/privacy-policy/f8dd1607-7755-4f56-9f7a-bc7d57a69e49
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
In some regions, such as the European Economic Area (EEA) and United Kingdom (UK), you have rights that allow you greater access to and control over your personal information. You may review, change, or terminate your account at any time.
Based on the applicable laws of your country, you may have the right to request access to the personal information we collect from you, change that information, or delete it in some circumstances. To request to review, update, or delete your personal information, please submit a request form as provided in our privacy policy: https://app.termly.io/document/privacy-policy/f8dd1607-7755-4f56-9f7a-bc7d57a69e49
Upon your request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@coscreen.co
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)