Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données LambdaWorks seeks to ensure that it retains only data necessary to effectively conduct its program activities and work in fulfilment of its mission. The need to retain data varies widely with the type of data and the purpose for which it was collected. LambdaWorks strives to ensure that data is only retained for the period necessary to fulfil the purpose for which it was collected and is fully deleted when no longer required.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Data removal ensures that LambdaWorks manages the data it controls and processes it in an efficient and responsible manner. When the retention period expires, LambdaWorks will actively destroy the data covered by this policy. If an individual believes that there exists a legitimate business reason why certain data should not be destroyed at the end of a retention period, he or she should identify this data to his/her supervisor and provide information as to why the data should not be destroyed. Any exceptions to this data retention policy must be approved by LambdaWorks’s data protection offer in consultation with legal counsel. In rare circumstances, a litigation hold may be issued by legal counsel prohibiting the destruction of certain documents. A litigation hold remains in effect until released by legal counsel and prohibits the destruction of data subject to the hold. An individual has the right to erasure, also known as ‘the right to be forgotten’. The principle underpinning this right is to enable an individual to request the deletion or removal of personal data where there is no compelling reason for its continued processing by contacting the development team by sending an email to lambert@lambdaworks.io.

Règle de stockage des données LambdaWorks retains only that data that is necessary to effectively conduct its program activities, fulfil its mission and comply with applicable laws and regulations. Reasons for data retention/storage include: - Providing an ongoing service to the data subject (e.g. sending a newsletter, publication or ongoing program updates to an individual, ongoing training or participation in LambdaWorks’s programs, processing of employee payroll and other benefits) - Compliance with applicable laws and regulations associated with financial and programmatic reporting by LambdaWorks to its funding agencies and other donors - Compliance with applicable labor, tax and immigration laws - Other regulatory requirements - Security incident or other investigation - Intellectual property preservation - Litigation Since all data is stored on Amazon Web Services, all AWS data storage policies also apply. We may collect necessary personal information, including your name, surname, birthday date, and Slack ID. Birthday date is exclusively used for our birthday command, enhancing community engagement by announcing upcoming birthdays. Additionally, Slack ID serves various purposes, including facilitating our Secret Santa command and swear command functionalities.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Amazon

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no