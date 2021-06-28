Règle de conservation des données
We collect and store necessary information required to offer you the features of the platform. Data would be archived for 30 days after you stopped using the platform. This is the period when we would want to win you back and resume your account from the last operating state.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We archive your data for 30 days after you stopped using the platform. You can request for us to send, remove or modify any information about your account. To permanently remove your data, you must email us at codekickbot@gmail.com, and we will remove your data within 30 days of notice.
Règle de stockage des données
The personal information we collect is stored and processed in United States, or where we or our partners, affiliates and third-party providers maintain facilities. By providing us with your personal information, you consent to the disclosure to these overseas third parties.
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Hosted
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no