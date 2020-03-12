These aren't your basic uptime checks! Speedway tests scripted transactional flows against multiple API endpoints so you can make sure your entire API stays fast, functional, and reliable. With the Slack integration, Speedway will notify your team in your preferred Slack channel whenever a monitor fails or recovers, so you can work together in Slack to quickly resolve problems and downtime.
Speedway pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
Speedway will retain Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. Your account data, monitoring scripts, and monitoring data may be retained in Speedway's databases as long as your account exists. If you would like your account data deleted, you may submit a request to help@speedway.app.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Speedway will remove Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. If you would like to have your account data deleted, you may submit a request to help@speedway.app. Speedway makes incremental backups of our production databases for archival purposes, and these may remain in backup form for up to 1 year.
Règle de stockage des données
Speedway will store Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. The data we store includes your basic account information (name, email address, company name) and your monitoring scripts and monitoring results. Data is stored in the AWS Virginia data center in the United States.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS and GCP
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
Requests for data deletion are handled in accordance with the Privacy Policy (https://speedway.app/legal/). Specifically, you can send a request to help@speedway.app if you would like your data deleted.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
help@speedway.app
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)