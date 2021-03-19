TurnShift Shift Scheduling

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain data in accordance with GDPR. All data which is described in "Data storage policy" will be stored until the user requests TurnShift to remove it. We also remove any data associated with inactive accounts that uninstalled the TurnShift slack application from their workspaces.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
You can request for your data to be removed by sending an email to support@turnshift.app.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Here's the data we store from your Slack workspace:
- user real name, first name, email, avatar url, and time zone
- workspace name, avatar url
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Data is stored in an RDS (PostgreSQL) server in us-east-1 region of AWS. This is the only place where your data is stored.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS, Vercel
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no