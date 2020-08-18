Calend Meet

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data will be stored under user id, will be deleted if user is inactive for more than 6 months.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We run a scheduler every 6 months. The scheduler would identify and remove inactive user data.
Also, users have an option to delete data from the UI. Users can mail us (support@ulgebra.com) for data removal.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Ulgebra will store auth tokens and user identity information for Ulgebra Account. Ulgebra will not store messages or third party data in this case Calendly or Slack messages. Data is secured with Firebase security rules.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Google Firebase and its services
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Firebase
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no