Calend Meet

- Configure incoming event settings to receive Calendly event details as messages in a Slack channel.

- A Slack channel will be created for each user when a Calendly appointment is scheduled, with event details added as a message.

- View the complete Calendly meeting history and modify upcoming meetings.

- Access and share Calendly booking links, including single-use links.

- Receive updates for rescheduled and cancelled Calendly meetings in the corresponding Slack channel.

- Receive in-app notifications for Calendly appointments.