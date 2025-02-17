Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati You have the right to request that we delete any of your Personal Information that we have collected from you and retained, subject to certain exceptions. All deletion requests will be managed in accordance with Jicoo Deletion Procedures. Deletion requests should be sent to support@jicoo.com. Once we receive and confirm your verifiable request, we will delete (and direct our Service Providers to delete) your Personal Information from our records, unless an exception applies. We may deny your deletion request if retaining the information is necessary for us or our service providers to: Complete the transaction for which we collected the Personal Information, provide a service that you requested, take actions reasonably anticipated within the context of our ongoing business relationship with you, or otherwise perform our contract with you. Detect security incidents, protect against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent, or illegal activity, or prosecute those responsible for such activities. Debug software to identify and repair errors that impair existing intended functionality. Comply with the California Electronic Communications Privacy Act. Enable solely internal uses that are reasonably aligned with consumer expectations based on your relationship with us. Comply with a legal obligation. Otherwise lawfully use that information in compatibility with the context in which you provided it.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati You have the right to request that we delete any of your Personal Information that we have collected from you and retained, subject to certain exceptions. All deletion requests will be managed in accordance with Jicoo Deletion Procedures. Deletion requests should be sent to support@jicoo.com. Once we receive and confirm your verifiable request, we will delete (and direct our Service Providers to delete) your Personal Information from our records, unless an exception applies. We may deny your deletion request if retaining the information is necessary for us or our service providers to: Complete the transaction for which we collected the Personal Information, provide a service that you requested, take actions reasonably anticipated within the context of our ongoing business relationship with you, or otherwise perform our contract with you. Detect security incidents, protect against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent, or illegal activity, or prosecute those responsible for such activities. Debug software to identify and repair errors that impair existing intended functionality. Comply with the California Electronic Communications Privacy Act. Enable solely internal uses that are reasonably aligned with consumer expectations based on your relationship with us. Comply with a legal obligation. Otherwise lawfully use that information in compatibility with the context in which you provided it.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We have taken reasonable steps to help protect the personal information we collect. Jicoo takes the security of your personal data very seriously. We work hard to protect the personal data that you provide from loss, misuse, and unauthorized access, or disclosure. Given the nature of communications and information processing technology, there is no guarantee that personal data will be absolutely safe from access, alteration, or destruction by a breach of any of our physical, technical, and managerial safeguards. You should take steps to protect against unauthorized access to your device and account by, among other things, choosing a unique and complex password that nobody else knows or can easily guess and keeping your log-in and password private. We are not responsible for any lost, stolen, or compromised passwords or for any activity on your account via unauthorized password activity. We retain the personal data we collect for so long as is reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes for which the data was collected, to perform our contractual and legal obligations, and for any applicable statute of limitations periods for the purposes of bringing and defending claims. Jicoo stores Customer Data in GCP and encrypts the data at rest using AES-256.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i GPT-4o, o3

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Jicoo's LLM provider (such as OpenAI) processes data based on their zero-retention API policy, where input data is not used for model training. Chat messages and conversation history are retained in Jicoo's Japanese data centers for 30 days for audit and

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Jicoo's LLM operates through external AI service providers (such as OpenAI) using a shared API key across all customers. While we use a common API infrastructure, we implement application-level logical separation to ensure each workspace's data is process