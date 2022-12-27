Tenable Cloud Security

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data will remain as long the tenant is active. Ermetic will delete any customer data within 72 hours upon request or upon termination or expiration of the agreement
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Ermetic will delete any customer configuration data within 72 hours upon request or upon termination or expiration of the agreement
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We use AWS for data storage and backups and rely on AWS Snapshot capabilities. Data is end-to-end encrypted with AES-256. Please review our documentation for additional details
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Germania, Canada, Repubblica di Corea
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
We have 4 data centers. They are located in Canada, the US, Korea and Germany. The site you sign up on determines where your data is stored. It is never transferred to other data centers.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no