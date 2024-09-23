Intercom by Supportman

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We keep your information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this privacy notice unless otherwise required by law.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon your request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, some information may be retained in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our Terms of Use and/or comply with legal requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We take all necessary precautions, as well as the appropriate organizational and technical measures, to maintain the security, integrity and confidentiality of your personal data, and in particular to prevent it from being deformed or damaged and to prevent any unauthorized third party from accessing it.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
MongoDB
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no