Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Appspace will retain Slack integration data within the customers account. This data will be retained for as long as the customer account is active. Upon termination / cancellation of the account the data will bee kept for 90 days and then purged from Appspace systems. If a customer wishes their data to be purged sooner, they may reach out to Appspace Support to request account deletion.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Integration data will be retained for as long as the customer account is active. Upon termination / cancellation of the account the data will bee kept for 90 days and then purged from Appspace systems. If a customer wishes their data to be purged sooner, they may reach out to Appspace Support to request account deletion.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Appspace encrypts all data in transit and at rest to ensure the privacy and security of our customers data. Slack integration data is stored within the customer's Appspace account and is subject to the same storage location, backup, and resiliency policies as the rest of their account data.
Sedi dei data center
Australia, Belgio, Stati Uniti, Canada, Arabia Saudita, Singapore, Regno Unito, Francia
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no