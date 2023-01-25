Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We will retain your personal information as long as it is needed to fulfil the purposes outlined in our Terms of Service, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. Customer Data (Personal data that forms part of data that is provided by our customers and their end-users for processing)– We retain your information as long as you have an active trial or paid account. We may also retain your personal information for extended period under applicable statutory laws. Asanify will retain Customer Data in accordance with Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Terms of Service and as required by applicable law. When you decide to stop using our services, you may request deletion of your data as per our data removal policy

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati To request a complete data removal, you may write to us at support@asanify.com

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Your personal information is contained behind secured networks and is only accessible by a limited number of persons who have special access rights to such systems, and are required to keep the information confidential. In addition, all sensitive/credit information you supply is encrypted via Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology. We implement a variety of security measures when a user enters, submits, or accesses their information to maintain the safety of your personal information. All of your data is stored on Amazon AWS servers, which is the world’s biggest technology infrastructure provider. All transactions are processed through a gateway provider and are not stored or processed on our servers. We never ask for credit card numbers. (When you pay your bill, we use www.razorpay.com or www.paypal.com, which are among the biggest payment processors in the world).

Sedi dei data center Irlanda

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud Hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS