Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati All messages and reactions are automatically pruned daily. Metadata is kept for one week and then pruned unless otherwise requested.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati No archives are kept at this time. Backups are taken daily and pruned weekly.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data is stored in Cloud SQL and automatically pruned daily for messages/reactions and weekly for metadata unless otherwise requested.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Google Cloud SQL

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Google Cloud Platform (GCP)