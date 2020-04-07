Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud Storage
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no