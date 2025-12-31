Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is retained for the period the users make use of the services. Upon termination or on request, Klue will delete all customer data in the Klue space within 30 days. Users can delete content created through the Klue interface without requiring Klue support.
(See https://klue.com/terms)
"Information Gathering and Usage: Customer email addresses, usernames, and encrypted passwords are kept by Klue as part of Customer’s operational record. Klue does not retain any other personally identifiable information about Customer or Customer employees, such as home or work addresses, telephone number, ZIP or postal codes, age, or gender. Klue does automatically receive and record information on server logs from Customer’s Users’ browsers, including IP addresses, cookie information, and requested pages.
Although Klue owns the data storage, databases and all rights to the Services, Customer retains all rights to Customer Data and Klue will never sell Customer’s data or personal information to any third parties. Klue may include aspects of Customer Data as part of an aggregated or anonymized report to enable Klue to provide useful services, such as recommending content relevant to Customer. Such information and data is based upon aggregated, anonymous information about data in our system, and does not include personally identifiable information about users, projects, or companies"
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
All customer data is deleted within 30 days of request or upon contract termination.
(See https://klue.com/terms)
"Deletion or Return of Personal Data: Upon termination or expiry of the Agreement, Klue shall (at Customer’s election) destroy or return to Customer all Personal Data (including all copies of the Personal Data) in its possession or control (including any Personal Data subcontracted to a third party for processing). This requirement will not apply to the extent that Klue is required by applicable law to retain some or all of the Personal Data, in which event Klue shall isolate and protect the Personal Data from any further processing except to the extent required by such law."
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data at rest is encrypted with AES-256 block level encryption. All data in transit is transmitted over TLS 1.2+ channels. Full policy available on request.
(See https://klue.com/terms)
"Data Access Controls: Klue shall take reasonable measures to provide that Personal Data is accessible and manageable only by properly authorized staff, direct database query access is restricted, and application access rights are established and enforced to ensure that persons entitled to use a data processing system only have access to the Personal Data to which they have privilege of access; and, that personal data cannot be read, copied, modified, or removed without authorization in the course of processing.
Transmission Controls: Klue shall take reasonable measures to ensure it is possible to check and establish to which entities the transfer of Personal Data by means of data transmission facilities is envisaged so Personal Data cannot be read, copied, modified, or removed without authorization during electronic transmission or transport."
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Heroku, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
A collection of the latest models from OpenAI, Anthropic and Google
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
None of our providers store or train on our data beyond what's needed to complete requests.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Our LLM data tenancy is in the United States.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Our LLM data residency is in the United States.