Criteri di conservazione dei dati
WorkStory retains only data that provides use to our service (such as user feedback, review data) and absolutely no personal data from any Slack authentications. The only user data we hold is the user's slack user id, access token, team id, team name, and the other authentication data provided by Slack.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
WorkStory will remove all Slack authentication data upon the user disconnecting their account, which they may do at any time.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
WorkStory will store Slack authentication data in a MongoDB database hosted on Google Cloud.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud is our main source of data storage
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no