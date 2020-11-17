Starling Bank

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Generally, we will store your information for six years but in certain circumstances, including through regulatory requirements, we may have to store this for a longer period. You can ask us to stop using all or some of your information or to limit our use of it.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Generally, we will store your information for six years but in certain circumstances, including through regulatory requirements, we may have to store this for a longer period. You may request that we delete your information and we will do so. Your information which you have shared with others (e.g. on our websites) may remain publicly available. Please note that your information which you have transmitted to others, e.g. Marketplace partners, will be subject to the privacy policies of those others. You can ask us to stop using all or some of your information or to limit our use of it.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati In short, we generally process your information through servers in the UK and EEA and normally store it for six years. Sometimes the information goes outside the UK and EEA but we try and keep this to a minimum and we put safeguards in place as far as possible. Those servers are located across a number of secure data centres in the UK and EEA. Our server environment is highly secure and there is very limited personnel access. Any information will be encrypted “at rest” (in other words, on being stored).

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes