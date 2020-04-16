Super Poll - Anonymous Polls

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
No personally identifiable data will be stored on our databases. The only data that we store are: workspace IDs, user IDs, polls, and your subscription details. Your payment methods are handled by Stripe so please refer to https://stripe.com for their policies.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data will be removed upon emailing superpoll@gmail.com and asking.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
No sensitive data will be stored by Super Poll. Authentication is done through Slack, and payment processing done through Stripe. Please refer to their policies if you are concerned.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no