Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Sentry retains event data for 90 days by default, regardless of plan. We remove individual events after 90 days, and we remove aggregate issues after 90 days of inactivity. All event data and most metadata is eradicated from the service and from the server without additional archiving in order to prevent the threat of intrusion.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati All customer data stored on Sentry servers is eradicated upon a customer’s termination of service and deletion of account after a 24-hour waiting period to prevent accidental cancellation. Data can also be deleted upon request and via Sentry’s REST API and UI.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati N/A

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Google Cloud

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://sentry.io/legal/dpa/1.0.0/#subprocessors

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Claude and Gemini models through GCP's Vertex AI

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Sentry retains LLM related data for 30 days. We store user's prompt, and our response, and various metadata when LLM is used. After 30 days, this data is completely deleted.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Sentry's data is logically isolated at the application layer. Each LLM request contains only the requesting customer's data, and responses are returned exclusively to that customer.