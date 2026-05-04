Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Sentry retains event data for 90 days by default, regardless of plan. We remove individual events after 90 days, and we remove aggregate issues after 90 days of inactivity. All event data and most metadata is eradicated from the service and from the server without additional archiving in order to prevent the threat of intrusion.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
All customer data stored on Sentry servers is eradicated upon a customer’s termination of service and deletion of account after a 24-hour waiting period to prevent accidental cancellation. Data can also be deleted upon request and via Sentry’s REST API and UI.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
N/A
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Claude and Gemini models through GCP's Vertex AI
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Sentry retains LLM related data for 30 days. We store user's prompt, and our response, and various metadata when LLM is used. After 30 days, this data is completely deleted.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Sentry's data is logically isolated at the application layer. Each LLM request contains only the requesting customer's data, and responses are returned exclusively to that customer.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Sentry will store LLM related data in either US or EU region, depending on whether the user is a US or EU customer. Customers can select which region they would like to store their data.