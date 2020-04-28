ThinkingTime is a Slack App that gives your team time to think. ThinkingTime lets you make a post and collect all responses to be released at the same time. Too many conversations devolve to a long back and forth with whoever responds first. With ThinkingTime, everyone on your team gets time to think first, then respond, and then read each other’s responses before the conversation begins.
ThinkingTime potrà visualizzare:
ThinkingTime potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.