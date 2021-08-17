Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Crayon will only retain your personal information for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal data for a longer period in the event of a complaint or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you.Crayon will retain customer data for the duration of the engagement in accordance with Crayon's Terms of Service.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Crayon will retain customer data for the duration of the engagement, and will delete all customer data upon termination and/or upon customer request in accordance with Crayon's Terms of Service and Privacy Policies.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Crayon will securely store customer data within our production systems.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Crayon's production systems are cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Azure OpenAI models
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
All LLM prompts and completions are stored for 30 days for abuse monitoring.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Crayon uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI which handles all data as tenanted to Crayon, and does not use Crayon data for model training. All Crayon customer data is stored by Crayon.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Crayon customer data is held in the United States of America. LLM processing on Azure OpenAI may occur in any of Azure's data regions.