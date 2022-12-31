Referrals ⚡ by Deel

Boost your employee referrals program and streamline the candidate referral experience for your team right in Slack! :rocket: Let this app work its magic and watch your pool of qualified candidates constantly increase throughout the year. :raised_hands: How does the app work? :white_check_mark: It integrates with your ATS (Greenhouse, Lever, Ashby, Teamtailor, etc.) or careers page and pulls open jobs into Slack to make them more visible for your team. :white_check_mark: Team members can easily filter through open jobs and submit referrals with two easy clicks in Slack! The candidate information instantly syncs with your ATS. :white_check_mark: Team members can track the status of their referral submissions and see stage updates without having to bother recruiters. :white_check_mark: Admins/recruiters can create automated recurring announcements in Slack which highlight segments of open jobs - oldest jobs, newest jobs, jobs with the fewest applicants, specific jobs - and nudge team members to submit referrals. Interested in seeing Referrals :zap: by Deel in action? :thinking_face: Sign up for a demo or kick off your free trial today!