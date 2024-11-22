Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Does Jam backup data? Yes. Our data retention period depends on the frequency of the snapshots. Frequency Retention period Hourly 2 days Daily 7 days Weekly 4 weeks Monthly 12 months Any user may request their data is deleted at any time.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Any user may request their data is deleted at any time.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Does Jam encrypt data? Yes. Data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (HTTPS/TLS). How does Jam secure its cloud environment? Access to our cloud services, source code, third-party tools etc. are secured with 2FA.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Custom data retention settings are available on request on the Enterprise plan.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM JamGPT is opt-in, meaning your data does not touch the OpenAI API's unless you explicitly opt in by clicking "Yes" when asked.