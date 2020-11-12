Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We take data security and privacy very seriously. Data is stored as long as Short Break From work is installed on your workspace. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to support@shortbreakfromwork.com. We always gather and store the minimum amount of data necessary for the app to function.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Short Break From Work from your workspace. Send your request to support@shortbreakfromwork.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored durably and securely using Heroku Postgres, and backups are provided by Heroku PGBackups.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no