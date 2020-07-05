Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
The Slack access token is encrypted at rest and stored in AWS
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no