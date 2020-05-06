Mindwave is a journal for work and life. This App will make it super easy to log your ideas, feelings, and thoughts from your workspace.Simply use the command /log [followed by your message] to send a log to your Mindwave. You can use any channel. We'll keep your log private and encrypted.Mindwave for Slack can help you to keep journaling a daily habit. Check the commands to set up daily reminders.The Mindwave Slack App only works with a Mindwave account. No account yet? Signup at mindwave.app to get started. Questions or feedback? Please mail us at support@mindwave.app.
Mindwave potrà visualizzare:
Mindwave potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.