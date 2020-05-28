Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati In order for the Fox News Slack app to work, Slack sends us some information, like your Slack user name, a Slack user ID, workspace name, and event info (e.g., subscribe/unsubscribe, clicks). We store this info in logs for a short period of time (e.g., for troubleshooting purposes.)

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati In order for the Fox News Slack app to work, Slack sends us some information, like your Slack user name, a Slack user ID, workspace name, and event info (e.g., subscribe/unsubscribe, clicks). We store this info in logs for a short period of time (e.g., for troubleshooting purposes.)

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati In order for the Fox News Slack app to work, Slack sends us some information, like your Slack user name, a Slack user ID, workspace name, and event info (e.g., subscribe/unsubscribe, clicks). We store this info in logs for a short period of time (e.g., for troubleshooting purposes.)

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS