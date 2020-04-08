Criteri di conservazione dei dati
O'Reilly's data retention policies depend of the type of data and the underlying purposes of processing. In general, personal data is only retained for as long as necessary to pursue the purposes of processing stated in O'Reilly's privacy policy. The O'Reilly Answers Slack app does not retain any personal identifiable information.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
O'Reilly will remove customer data when requested within the time frames prescribed by applicable laws. The O'Reilly Answers Slack app does not store or retain any personal identifiable information.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
O'Reilly uses encryption in transit and at rest as security measures to protect stored personal data. In general O'Reilly does not collect or store more data than what is necessary to pursue its legitimate purposes of processing. The O'Reilly Answers Slack app does not store any personal identifiable information.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati