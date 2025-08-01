Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Maze will retain Customer Data in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council (“GDPR”).
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Maze will remove Customer Data in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council (“GDPR”).
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Maze will store Customer Data in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council (“GDPR”).
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAi,Anthropic
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
No data used for training
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
No data used for training
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
No data used for training