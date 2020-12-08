Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Data is retained during the period that Ramp provides services to the customer as governed by our platform agreement and privacy policy.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Data is deleted according to our platform agreement and privacy policy in accordance with contractual and regulatory requirements.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data is stored in Ramp's environment during the period that Ramp provides services to the customer as governed by our platform agreement and privacy policy.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Ramp is hosted on AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://trust.ramp.com/

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Groq, and Together

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Ramp’s contracts with the model providers include zero data retention terms for Ramp customer data. This ensures customer inputs are not stored or used beyond the immediate processing session. More in https://ramp.com/legal/privacy-policy.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Ramp maintains strict measures to segregate customer data, including controls that ensure one customer’s business data is not mixed with another’s. Customer business data is not used to train models for other customers or external purposes.