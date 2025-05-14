Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Awardco has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. Awardco will retain customer data in accordance with Awardco's data retention policy. Customers have the option to adjust the retention policy within their instance of the Awardco platform. If a customer doesn't select an option, then the default is used. As the default, Awardco will retain data for six years.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Awardco will remove customer data in accordance with Awardco's data retention policy (archived after six years), and pursuant to any data subject request or customer request. Upon termination of contract, customers have the option to request a copy of or deletion of their data.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Upon termination of contract, customers have the option to request a copy of their data and request that their data be deleted. If no request is made, then Awardco will keep the data pursuant to its data retention policy, which is six years.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://www.award.co/privacy