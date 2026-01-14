Enable Excellent Leadership with Teamspective People InsightsTeamspective is a Leadership Enablement Platform
that transforms people data into meaningful leadership action. We help organizations collect and analyze insights on employee engagement, performance, and collaboration
, and turn these insights into personalized, actionable guidance for every leader.
Our platform supports key people processes—employee engagement, development, performance management, leadership growth, team collaboration, and organizational development—ensuring they are not only data-driven but also human-centric and scalable.What Sets Us Apart
- Employee Surveys embedded in Slack
– making feedback easy, accessible, and part of the daily workflow.
- Agentic AI for leadership support
– actionable suggestions and automation that empower leaders to improve continuously.
- Organizational Network Analysis (ONA)
– integrated with other people insights to reveal collaboration patterns, influencers, and hidden silos.
- Dedicated account manager
– offering personalized service, strategic guidance, and fast support.AI-Powered Features
Teamspective uses generative AI to provide leadership guidance, feedback suggestions, discussion agendas, and summaries. AI-generated content may occasionally be inaccurate or incomplete. We recommend reviewing AI outputs before acting on them. Your data is not used to train AI models.Solutions
- Engagement & Lifecycle Surveys
– Run all your employee surveys in one flexible platform—from annual engagement surveys to automated pulse, onboarding, and exit surveys. Use our science-backed question library, benchmark data, and AI-generated guidance to foster continuous dialogue and take impactful actions. Customize reporting to fit your needs.
- 360 Feedback & Performance Reviews
– Enable easy, automated 360 Feedback and performance reviews, with AI-assisted feedback writing and individual development plans. Promote growth with continuous feedback and recognition, helping employees develop in real-time.
- Organizational Network Analysis
– Map collaboration across your organization to identify silos, bottlenecks, and key influencers. Use ONA insights to strengthen cross-functional teamwork and unlock new leadership potential.
- High-Impact Discussions
– Ensure that leaders conduct meaningful 1-on-1s and team discussions, powered by your people data. Use AI to create tailored discussion agendas, build custom templates, and promote conversations that drive clarity, engagement, and action.
Resources:
* [Book a sales call](https://teamspective.com/book-a-demo/
)
* [Trust Center](https://trust.teamspective.com
)
* [Support Center](https://support.teamspective.com/en
)