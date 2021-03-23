Lift Heavy Run Long®

LHRL® App allows you to connect your Strava accounts, create workouts, sign up for various distance programs, and set weekly goals.

-Use the "Home tab" of the App or simply enter /lhrl to bring up app modal

-Each morning there will be a new CrossFit style WOD loaded into the app which you can track your score.

-Set weekly, adjustable goals that you can track throughout the week and share with others in your channel (or not :shushing_face:).

-Create workouts that can be completed and added to your "Completed Workouts" calendar to be referenced later.

-View latest Strava workout and have app automatically post latest Strava workout.

-View scheduled workout for selected training plan or view all the workouts if you want to see what your plan has in store.

-Schedule or remove programs at your leisure.