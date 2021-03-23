Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Lift Heavy Run Long® has no desire to use your information for anything other than delivering you a fun experience through the app. We won't be selling, donating or or using your information for anything other than what you will see within the app. Lift Heavy Run Long® will gladly delete any and all records associated with the user at any time. We have zero interest in creating or maintaining any information that is not directly related to the user's enjoyment of the LHRL® App.
A user is welcome to contact us at any time to have their data permanently deleted from our servers at app@liftheavyrunlong.com
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon customer deletion all records are removed from the database.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Lift Heavy Run Long® stores it's data in the cloud using MongoDB's resources.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
MongoDB
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no