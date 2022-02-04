Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Upon usage of any deletion feature (including customer use of this feature at contract termination) data is hard deleted from the database immediately. There is no retention of data with Mokshatrim Technologies LLP.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Customers can contact us anytime at hello@trytank.io to request immediate removal of their data. Customer data will be completely erased within 7 days.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Customer data is securely stored in our database and protected according to security best practices.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Digital Ocean