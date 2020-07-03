Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Customer data will be retained for as long as the clients are engaged with us ,Vantage Circle shall return or delete Customer Data to Customer and, to the extent allowed by
applicable law, delete Customer Data in accordance with the procedures and timeframes.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Based on the Art. 17 GDPR Right to erasure (‘right to be forgotten’), we convert our user
info by a one way encryption method so that in can never be recovered. Once data is
converted, it cannot be recovered and reused.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Vantage Circle will store customer data in accordance with the GDPR regulations.Vantage Circle is committed to general data protection regulation (GDPR) which has come into effect from 25th May,2018. Vantage Circle service’s to our customers, Vantage Circle may
process personal data on our customer’s behalf where such personal data is subject to EU data
protection laws like GDPR. To this end, we offer a data protection addendum (DPA).The DPA will only be legally binding and effective if: (1) it is duly signed by new
customers ; and (2) you are Vantage Circle customer on the date it is fully executed.
Sedi dei data center
India
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud Hosted (Digital Ocean) Bangalore Location.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Digital Ocean
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no