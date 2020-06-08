Markup Hero - Screenshot & Annotate

Markup Hero is a free screenshot, image & PDF annotation tool
made to increase productivity and improve communication. With Markup Hero for Slack you can quickly annotate any image or PDF in your Slack channels or direct messages. No user account is required
, so your whole team can get started using it right away.It's simple to use
:1.
Make sure to add @Markup Hero to your channels & authorize the app in your direct messages / private channels.2.
Select
Annotate File
from the More actions menu on the message containing the image or PDF.3.
Click
Click here to annotate file
in the messages channel.4.
Your image or PDF will seamlessly open on https://markuphero.com/
ready to annotate and share.Features
:
• Annotation Tools
- Text, Arrow, Rectangle, Oval, Pen
• Editing Tools
- Color, Font Size / Line Thickness, Move, Scale, Rotate, Undo / Redo, Delete / Remove Pages
• Share Link
- Copy a unique sharable link for your image, screenshot, PDF or markup
• Copy Markup
- Copy images, screenshots, or markups directly to your clipboard to paste into Slack
• Download Markup
- Download images, screenshots, or markups to store locally
• Duplicate Markup
- Duplicate and edit any markup that is sent to you, or create new versions of your own markups
• History
- View and edit any image, screenshot, PDF or markup at any point, from anywhere online in your web browserBenefits
:
:bulb: Capture Ideas
:memo: Communicate Clearly
:stopwatch: Save Time