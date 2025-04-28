Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Basedash retains Slack user data (such as user IDs and workspace information) only for as long as the integration remains active and is necessary to provide the service. https://www.basedash.com/privacy-policy

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati When a user disconnects the Slack integration or requests data deletion, all associated Slack data is permanently removed from Basedash systems within 30 days. https://www.basedash.com/privacy-policy

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Slack user data is securely stored in encrypted databases hosted on cloud infrastructure within the United States, and is only accessed to facilitate integration functionality. https://www.basedash.com/privacy-policy

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://www.basedash.com/data-processing-addendum

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i OpenAI GPT

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM By default OpenAI keeps most API inputs/outputs for up to about 30 days for abuse monitoring (with Zero Data Retention available for eligible customers) and retains long‑lived artifacts or chats only as long as required for features.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM OpenAI treats business data from its API and enterprise ChatGPT products as the customer’s logically isolated data, not used to train foundation models by default and only accessed under strict security and contractual controls.