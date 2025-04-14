Ariglad will retain personal data only for as long as necessary for the purposes outlined in our privacy policy. We will retain and use your personal data to comply with legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies. Ariglad also retains usage data for internal analysis or to create aggregate insights. Usage data is generally retained for a shorter period unless required to enhance security, improve functionality, or comply with legal obligations. For more details, please refer to our privacy policy:

Ariglad utilizes AI-powered features within Slack, leveraging a combination of models from OpenAI and AWS Bedrock. These models process user inputs to generate responses but do not retain or use Slack data for training purposes. Ariglad does not train its AI models using customer data. User data processed by AI models is retained only as long as necessary to generate a response and is not stored beyond the active session unless required for functionality, security, or legal compliance. The AI operates within a controlled environment, adhering to strict data residency and compliance requirements based on regional regulations. Ariglad follows a multi-tenant framework for AI processing, ensuring that customer data remains appropriately isolated. Ariglad prioritizes security and privacy in all AI interactions. No Slack data is used to improve or refine the underlying AI models. All data handling and processing are governed by strict protection policies to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.