Criteri di conservazione dei dati
SubOps retains metadata for the services you connect to it until such time as you a) delete your SubOps account, or b) disconnect a given service.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
SubOps will remove all of a customer's live data immediately upon account deletion. Backups and logs will be removed within 35 days thereafter. If a service is disconnected from your account, its data will be deleted to the same standard.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We store the minimal amount of data required to provide you with subscription usage reports. All stored data is securely backed up; live data is removed immediately upon request, and backups and logs are guaranteed to be flushed within 35 days.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Data is hosted entirely within AWS, behind a firewall, and encrypted at rest and in transit,
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no