X-late: Translate Channels

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati X-late will retain Customer Data for as long as Customer has a subscription with the product.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati X-late will remove Customer Data for as soon as Customer unsubscribes the service.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati X-late will store Customer Data security in AWS and will not share to any third party.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati FlyIO

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://www.deepl.com/privacy/