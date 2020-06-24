Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Typelane stores your personal data as long as necessary to perform its services.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
You have the right to request access and further information concerning the processing of your personal data, or request that we correct, rectify, complete, erase or restrict the processing of your personal data.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data stored in Google Cloud Platform is encrypted at the storage level using either AES256 or AES128. All sensitive communication between the client and server is SSL encrypted.
Sedi dei data center
Finlandia
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Data is stored with Google Cloud.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati