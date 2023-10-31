Foqal Agent

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain your information (conversation history, user names, emails, etc) until
you close your account or request us to delete the data. Once requested, all data is deleted within 30 days from all live systems.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Once an account has been closed, Customer Data is deleted within 30 days. Backup copies might retain offline for up to 5 years. If a backup is ever restored, all previously deleted data will once again be deleted before a restored set is active.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
All data is encrypted 100% of the time from when it leaves your fingertips into Slack. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest. We use top of the line security methods and policies to ensure your data is always safe. We can provide additional documentation and white-papers when necessary.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no